An unsurpassed position

Raby Bay
This magnificent and unique home on nearly 1100 square metres of prime real estate in the sort after pocket of Seacrest Island has sweeping views of the wide canal with an 18 metre water frontage.
The opportunities in this reluctant sale are limitless and this commanding home with five large bedrooms plus sixth or study appeals to renovators, builders and developers alike.
Arrive into the street via a bridge and immediately feel what residents desire so highly about this captivating canal residence which is undoubtedly one of Raby Bay's most exclusive addresses.
It's a property that perfectly captures the mood and matches the identity of this iconic address right in the heart of Raby Bay.
Sky-lit and spacious, the open plan kitchen overlooks the sparkling pool, gardens and canal.
The expansive, light-filled master suite has a palatial ensuite, private balcony and bay views.
A private jetty offers deep water canal access and there is so much more.
Well known in the community for many years, the owner has downsized to a penthouse in Cleveland which is close by.
She is looking forward to handing the property over to a new family so they too may enjoy this spectacular position and an amazing lifestyle.
as somewhat of a local icon, Rae couldn't bare to leave the community she loves here in the Picture Perfect Raby Bay.
