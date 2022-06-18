YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Think of Matt and Kate and reader disappointment with Toondah opinion article

Initially, I did consider your Opinion Pieces to be off the mark on two counts. Firstly, they were unusually political (federally) in the context of being published in the Redland City Bulletin, a free weekly community paper where local news would seem to be the primary ingredient. Secondly, the audience for your words was (and continues to be) politically rather conservative; hence your views did not seem to resonate. But, again, how wrong was that?