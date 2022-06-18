YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Think of Matt and Kate and reader disappointment with Toondah opinion article

Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Think of Matt and Kate and disappointment with Toondah opinion article

Updated June 19 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Think of Matt and Kate

Whenever you feel stressed, running late for something, cursing the traffic, cursing politicians, maybe life in general, well, people, it doesn't really matter. It just doesn't. Stop, sit back, relax and think of Matt and Kate. I'm sure they would love to be here stuck in traffic, talking and laughing with their little one.

