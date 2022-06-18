YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Think of Matt and Kate and reader disappointment with Toondah opinion article

Whenever you feel stressed, running late for something, cursing the traffic, cursing politicians, maybe life in general, well, people, it doesn't really matter. It just doesn't. Stop, sit back, relax and think of Matt and Kate. I'm sure they would love to be here stuck in traffic, talking and laughing with their little one.
Just take it, easy people. Nothing else matters. K.Geary. Thornlands.
Advertisement
I am disappointed to read Craig Thomson's article and viewpoint on this matter as the editor of the Redland City Bulletin.
It had a political bias in favour of proceeding with the development through the article and expressing that the council would only review their stance if it were a case of losing the votes.
Is this what it comes down to, is it all about me, or is it for the community?
If there were an online mini referendum, you would see a truer reflection of what the people think and feel. Bob Green, Victoria Point
Does anyone believe 3,600 units in the mudflats at Toondah are essential infrastructure? The House of Cards the PDA is based on is a fraud. The trend in the Federal Election was to give more environmental protection. The EIS for Toondah will show damage to the Marine Park and the Ramsar area.
Let's see how the lawyers spin that fact. Robert Pendrey, Cleveland.
It's been thirty years since "the locals" protested against a proposed canal estate stretching between Toondah Harbour and Cassim Island. We were successful then and Moreton Bay was consequently declared a Ramsar site, essential habitat for migrating birds. We assumed that that declaration would protect the bay and Toondah Harbour, which should have been the case.
We were on the march on May 8. There may have been protesters from elsewhere in the region and beyond, but that merely strengthens the argument against this development; it does not in any way make it illegitimate.
In recent decades, we have watched federal governments and state governments of both major parties, especially this current local council, ignore the environment, climate change and the living amenity and wishes of the local population to impose rampant growth without the requisite infrastructure.
Our mayor is constantly telling us that we need whitewater rafting facilities and other white elephants to attract tourists to the region. Tourists want to see what makes us unique, not what replicates over-development elsewhere.
We used to have the best advertisement for the Redlands you could imagine koalas but in a rush to leap on the development bandwagon, we have sacrificed them to 'progress'.
Toondah Harbour IS "a massive issue". It is an example of how we are losing everything that made the Redlands a magical place and how we are destroying the world we live in and bequeath to our children. Eileen Newey, Thornlands
It is never easy to admit being wrong, but I now realise that your pre-Election Opinion Pieces in the Redland City Bulletin were telling me to go the Albanese way, and I failed to hear the message. I, along with about two-thirds of Australian voters, did not put the Labor Leader at the top of my voting paper. How wrong was that, with the hindsight of the recent 5.2 per cent Wage increase deliberation by the Fair Work Commission?
Initially, I did consider your Opinion Pieces to be off the mark on two counts. Firstly, they were unusually political (federally) in the context of being published in the Redland City Bulletin, a free weekly community paper where local news would seem to be the primary ingredient. Secondly, the audience for your words was (and continues to be) politically rather conservative; hence your views did not seem to resonate. But, again, how wrong was that?
Did you have some insider intuition or information regarding Mr Albanese's policies?
Especially intriguing was his (Mr Albanese's) support, towards the end of the 6-week Election process, for increasing minimum wage rates in line with inflation. The inflation figure (5.1 per cent} had just been published, which remarkably coincided with Mr Albanese's, as yet unproclaimed, proposed wage increase policy. Of course, the situation has been compounded by Mr Albanese's influence in Government, and 5.1 per cent has grown to 5.2%. The Midas Touch. The precedent has been set.
Does your crystal ball (or insider knowledge) perceive a continuing hand-out philosophy for the nation during Mr Albanese's time in power? As a pensioner, I feel buoyed by the fact/possibility of 5%+ pension increases shortly. "Hand-outs" rather than "hard work" has a pleasant ring to it. Indeed, with issues such as climate change and power supply so much front and centre, do you see the chance of an overseas (Chinese?) Elon Musk-like supplier providing Solar Power and Batteries to each household in Australia, without direct cost to those households? Will this be part of Mr Albanese's strategy and ultimate legacy?
Advertisement
I believe being able to alter one's thinking is a rational sign of maturity; in this case, understanding the pulse of a nation moving forward. Arthur Mead, Cleveland.
Arthur, I did call the Bowman electorate for the Libs' Henry Pike three weeks before election day. So intuition, perhaps? Craig Thomson - Editor.
The new development at Thornlands on cleared and vacant land makes sense - no existing habitat will be encroached upon. However, the Walker development proposed for the RAMSAR site in Toondah Harbour does not make sense. It is an environmental disaster.
Angela Paxton, Cleveland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.