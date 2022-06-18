The problem with the Greens is they often pursue the perfect at the cost of the good, which in this case led to no carbon reduction policy at all. The passing of the CPRS would have likely consigned the climate wars to a few angry right-wing zealots shaking their fists at the sky. The Greens defended the decision by saying they supported Julia Gillard's carbon pricing scheme, which turned out to be better than Rudd's CPRS. But, the Greens supporting that policy was of no consequence because by that stage, the rot had set in, with the Liberals getting invaluable support from the Murdoch media in a 'Carbon Tax is bad' campaign. Had the CPRS been legislated, businesses would have had the certainty to invest in renewable energy, and energy consumers would have been spared the horrid politics of a decade of climate and energy policy hesitation that's come back to bite us on the backside now.