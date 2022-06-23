A Redland educator says providing tertiary education options would benefit the region as independent data finds liveability drops when students leave the Redlands post school.
The independent data by economics consultants Econisis, commissioned by the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, found Redlands was far behind the rest of south-east Queensland on liveability.
It outlined a lack of education opportunities as a significant "push" factor, motivating young people to leave the Redlands after they finished high school.
Sheldon College founder and educator Dr Lyn Bishop said Education was a major contributing factor to the "push and pull" of liveability, despite being home to 36 state, private and independent schools.
"Based on my personal experience... around 70% of ATAR eligible students choose to study a Bachelor's Degree straight out of high school," she said.
"With no tertiary option for these students to study in the Redlands, we are losing a significant number of our young people to other metropolitan regions.
She said this had a negative impact on the liveability of the region, forcing human capital out of the city to persue study and career opportunities.
"With the vast majority of our young graduates studying outside of the Redlands, we naturally lose a percentage of our potential workforce which contributes financially to the local economy, and bolsters the labour reserves of small businesses and other employment opportunities," Dr Bishop said.
"Graduates are also attracted to inner city living arrangements and subsequently contribute to the local economies of inner Brisbane regions and the CBD, rather than that of the Redlands."
The assessment of the independent data recommended supporting the establishment of a tertiary university campus offering in the region and compliment existing TAFE facilities.
Dr Bishop said this would be a major step to improving liveability by providing top-tier educational options and capitalising on unique and diverse natural resources of the bayside.
"The Redlands coast could be personified as an educational destination; and one for which people would be willing to travel," she said.
"Furthermore, the potential exists to further widen the already well established and exceptional practices we have in the TAFE and Trade institutions in the Redlands."
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has already been in talks with a major Queensland University about providing opportunities in the Redlands.
"Having a tertiary education facility in the Redlands contributes far more than just degrees for graduates," Dr Bishop said.
"It creates a myriad of opportunities for local businesses, events, training and knowledge-based work, research and economic developments and networking."
Dr Bishop said it could be a great opportunity from students of all walks of life, not just school-leavers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
