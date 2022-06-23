Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Independent data finds tertiary education would benefit Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAY HOME: Sheldon College founder Dr Lyn Bishop said a tertiary education facility would benefit the Redlands liveability.

A Redland educator says providing tertiary education options would benefit the region as independent data finds liveability drops when students leave the Redlands post school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.