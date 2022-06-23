Redland City Bulletin

Agriculture industry benefitting from projects at Redlands Research Centre

June 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT WORK: Redlands MP Kim Richards and Capalaba MP Don Brown have heaped praise on the work being carried out at the Redlands Research Centre. Photo: supplied

QUEENSLAND primary producers are benefitting from a surge in agricultural science research in the Redlands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.