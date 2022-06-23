QUEENSLAND primary producers are benefitting from a surge in agricultural science research in the Redlands.
Almost 50 trials and projects are currently underway at the Redlands Research Centre, while the number of event bookings at the site has risen from 21 in 2015 to 103 across the past 12 months.
Agriculture and Fisheries Department projects currently being carried out at the facility have also grown from three to 13 during the same period.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the research centre was playing a significant role in Queensland agriscience.
Current state government-led trials at the facility are focused on reducing disease impacts and improving yields of staple crops such as capsicum, tomato, zucchini, barley, wheat and mung bean.
"This includes trials that are part of the $19 million national, multi-agency project Area Wide Management of Vegetable Diseases," Ms Richards said.
"This Queensland-led project is continuing its diagnoses of what causes disease outbreaks in multiple districts across Australia and is providing valuable knowledge fundamental for development of disease management strategies.
"DAF is also leading a national collaboration to better understand the seasonal cycles affecting fruit fly activity and better target outbreaks of this pest."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said many breakthrough agricultural practices were the result of research conducted in the Redlands.
"Redlands Research Centre is a vital piece of infrastructure and its importance in ensuring food security and growing exports is putting our region on the national and even international stage," he said.
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said research being completed in the Redlands supported Queensland's primary producers.
"We are tackling diseases and helping to control pests that cost our farmers money and jobs," he said.
"Queenslanders can be proud of what is achieved at Redlands Research Centre and all of our Department of Agriculture and Fisheries research facilities."
