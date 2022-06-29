Alexandra Hills
Mount Cotton
Book a picnic in the lavender field at Sirromet Winery from July until early September. Bookings include a picnic set up, a hamper and a bottle of Sirromet wine for $129.
Victoria Point
Design, create and program a monster and convert it into a musical soundboard in an auditory technology program for STEM Saturday at the Victoria Point Library July 2 from 2-3pm. This is a parent-assisted activity.
Capalaba
Learn to weave using locally sourced weeds with expert weed-weaver Wanda for a school holiday activity at IndigiScapes Monday July 4 from 10am-12pm. Bookings $15.
Victoria point
Show your support for NAIDOC Week using colours from the Aboriginal flag woven into a natural fibre bracelet, or create your own design to wear and enjoy Tuesday July 5 at the Victoria Point Library from 9.30-10.30am.
Cleveland
Dress up in your favourite Frozen outfit at Victoria Point Library for a magical morning of Frozen-inspired craft and activities, Tuesday July 5 from 10.30-11.30am.
Cleveland
A performance at RPAC will celebrate the world's greatest pianists and showmen from Elton John, Marc Cohn, Nat King Cole to Billy Joel, Ray Charles and more, Wednesday July 6 from 11-12.20am. Book tickets online.
Cleveland
See the Saturday Matinee Movie on July 2 from 1-3pm. The Library presents classic cinema and independent films. The film will be announced at the event, bookings required.
