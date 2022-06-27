YOUR SAY: Letters to the editor

Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters address issues with eftpos and make suggestions for Toondah

Updated June 27 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
Road upgrades a missed opportunity

All the new road works show changes until the fire station. What about lights at the horrible roundabout coming into Cleveland where the McDonald's is?

