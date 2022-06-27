YOUR SAY: Letters to the editor

All the new road works show changes until the fire station. What about lights at the horrible roundabout coming into Cleveland where the McDonald's is?
Wasn't that funding granted about three or four years ago? When is that going to happen? That would have to be one of the worst roundabouts in Redlands and Brisbane. Joanne Dodd, Thornlands
In response to the letter from Rosemary O'Connor (RCB, June 15). I think, Rosemary, we may be speaking about the same venue. My husband and I went there two weeks ago to be told that we couldn't use eftpos to pay for our food. We needed to use the app on the table or pay cash, and that there was a teller machine outside where we could get cash, for a fee. I contacted the head office in Brisbane and was referred to the area manager. He contacted me and said there had to be a mix up in communication and he would speak to the venue. He rang me the following day to say the issue was resolved and that eftpos is available now.
We went for dinner on Wednesday evening. When I presented my eftpos, I was told we needed to pay cash. They do not accept eftpos. On my request she called the manager of the day, who also refused to accept eftpos. So we had our money for drinks refunded and we left. Thursday, I rang the area manager again. He told me he had received several calls, had been to the venue to sort it out and all should be well now. We will see, as I will pursue this.
Like you, I believe this is discriminatory. We shouldn't let this rest. Gael Ewer, Mount Cotton
On Wednesday, June 23 at 8.30am, Capalaba MP Don Brown was due to take his seat at the table for a meeting of the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Commission Committee, of which he is a delegated fill-in member.
Along with three other Labor members of the committee, Mr Brown chose not to attend the meeting. There are various well-publicised theories and allegations as to why the Labor members chose not to attend this meeting, but my question to our honorable local member is along the simple edict that most of us "regular folk" follow, that being doing what one is being paid to do.
Members of the PCCC are paid an extra $25,518 p.a. to sit on this committee and attend the meetings.
Given this, in the week that Mr Brown chose not to attend this meeting he was paid (by the tax payer) just under $500.
Mr Brown, will you be forfeiting this payment along the same lines as you forfeited your obligation to respect the parliament and your constituents when you chose not attending this important meeting? If not, why not. Richard Connell, Wellington Point
In reponse to Richard Connell, as I have just explained to the House, I was unable to attend that particular meeting because I was performing my Chief Government Whip role. As Chief Government Whip I do not receive any extra allowance for the extra work I do on committees. I note that I am on the most committees compared to all other MPs, as I am on three committees with no extra pay. Don Brown, Capalaba MP.
I note with interest your article Are we OK with Toondah plans (RCB, June 15). You correctly state that "candidates in the most recent council, state and federal elections who were vocally against the development did not get massive support towards them".
A closer analysis of the recent federal election results gives stronger support to your observations. In Bowman, the Greens - who were the only party campaigning very vigorously against the development - received 13.02 per cent of the formal vote but interestingly, in the three Bowman electorate booths most adjacent to the Toondah development, the Greens candidate received only 11.83 per cent of the vote, 1.19 per cent less then they received in the rest of Bowman.
Another interesting observation from the Federal election result, is what support the federal ALP will now give to the Toondah project, given that the state ALP is the only major state party that has publicly and politically supported the current development plans.
Perhaps it is time for all sides in the argument to take a deep breath and look at potential alternatives to the current plans for Toondah. All parties seem to agree that something needs to be done, particularly to the port and surrounding public parking facilities and parks.
With the development of these Olympic facilities, much needed infrastructure development in the Bayside region would need to be incorporated with these facilities.
As a very regular walker around the harbour port area, it is a third world, outdated facility and gives a very poor impression to the many visitors to the beautiful Moreton Bay and Islands, as do the very inadequate public parking facilities and the adjoining parks.
With the 2032 Olympics, is there an opportunity to incorporate the Toondah project into the development of much wider Olympic sporting and infrastructure facilities throughout the Redlands/Bayside and South Brisbane regions?
With an unprecedented opportunity for combined Olympic funding from federal, state, council and some private funding for both sporting facilities and accompanying infrastructure in our magnificent Bayside region, what is there to lose? Chris Reeves, Cleveland
