YOUR SAY: Letters to the editor

In response to the letter from Rosemary O'Connor (RCB, June 15). I think, Rosemary, we may be speaking about the same venue. My husband and I went there two weeks ago to be told that we couldn't use eftpos to pay for our food. We needed to use the app on the table or pay cash, and that there was a teller machine outside where we could get cash, for a fee. I contacted the head office in Brisbane and was referred to the area manager. He contacted me and said there had to be a mix up in communication and he would speak to the venue. He rang me the following day to say the issue was resolved and that eftpos is available now.

