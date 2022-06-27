Redland City Bulletin
Breaking

Allegations of 'drinking sessions' surface after Mayor's budget day crash

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:30am, first published 3:00am
DAMAGE: A tree and debris at the scene where Mayor Karen Williams crashed her car on budget night.

ALLEGATIONS of "drinking sessions" in the Redland City Council chambers have surfaced just days after Mayor Karen Williams admitted to having several glasses of wine before crashing into a tree at Cleveland.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

