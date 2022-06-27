ALLEGATIONS of "drinking sessions" in the Redland City Council chambers have surfaced just days after Mayor Karen Williams admitted to having several glasses of wine before crashing into a tree at Cleveland.
Cr Adelia Berridge told the Redland City Bulletin that on multiple occasions before the incident, she had raised concerns about alcohol being consumed in "private rooms" within the council chambers.
She complained to the Office of the Independent Assessor earlier this year after claiming to be on the receiving end of "very poor behaviour" from some councillors involved in an "afternoon drinking session".
"I was frustrated, angry and embarrassed because the intoxication that impacted all three of my meetings that afternoon was obvious," Cr Berridge said.
"I sent my complaint to the OIA in a request to have the drinking sessions reviewed along with other concerning behavioural matters."
The Redland City Bulletin understands alcohol and food were organised for a post-budget celebration before Thursday's special meeting, where a 4.72 per cent rate hike was handed down to residents.
Councillors were invited to the event, but it is understood some declined the invitation.
Hours after the budget meeting, Cr Williams ran off the road at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets and crashed into a tree.
She has admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before the crash but has so far resisted calls to resign. No charges have yet been laid.
Cr Berridge said councillors should be drinking at a local pub so residents could decide for themselves if it was acceptable behaviour from their elected representatives.
"On three different occasions, I have raised my concerns about the alcohol sessions in the private and exclusive Mayor and councillor rooms," she said.
"In all my professional time as an external bookkeeper in various industries, I have never seen - let alone been expected to work - in an area where people drink uncontrolled amounts of alcohol ...
"I've asked for this to be reviewed by the council and external consultants engaged to work on our behaviour and the OIA, which reviews councillor's conduct."
Cr Wendy Boglary has also made public her concerns about some councillors drinking in the chambers but rubbished talk of a drinking culture at the council.
"I know other councillors, including myself, have expressed this is not suitable behaviour," she said.
"I would like to think the council buildings could be alcohol-free, including the councillor lounge."
Cr Berridge said no one at council wanted to have their reputations damaged because of the Mayor's decision to drive after drinking.
"Culture comes from the top and the CEO leadership team works very professionally to live up to its branding ...," she said.
"If this had been me in this situation and I did not see my drink driving serious enough to resign, I would expect the Mayor to take a difficult but necessary leadership stand and ask for my resignation."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
