US import Spencer Parker put on a show for fans in Cleveland this week as the RedCity Roar Plasmaide men's team went down to Ipswich by one point.
Parker ignited the crowd with a poster dunk down the middle of the key way over and Ipswich defender to get the Paul Bancroft Centre on their feet early in the first quarter.
Advertisement
It was a tight contest from the very beginning as the game swung back and forth with the lead exchanging by no more than nine points.
However it was the Roar that had the lead in the last minute of the match, up by six points after Nelson Larkins slotted two foul shots to make it 85-79 with 46 seconds left in the game.
Ipswich were in foul trouble with the team in the bonus and import Henry Pwono carrying 4 fouls.
Pwono made a difficult jump shot on the next possession to bring it back to 4 points and a turnover from the Roar gave Ipswich legend Jason Ralph an opportunity to create a play.
He manufactured a driving layup which drew the foul, the ball bounced around the ring, peeked over and fell in.
Ralph claimed one foul shot with 20 seconds left to make it 85-84 to the Roar.
Roar coach, Colby Stefanovic, called a timeout and took the opportunity to inbound the ball at the halfway line.
The Roar moved the ball to invite Ipswich to foul but the shot clock was reduced to 14 seconds when the ball advanced and Jayden Hodgson got up a long three.
The rebound went out of bounds and allowed Ipswich to advance the ball with a timeout from Ipswich coach Chris Riches.
With 1.4 seconds left on the clock Jason Ralph took the ball for the inbound pass for Ipswich.
Confusion from the Roar on defence left Ipswich veteran Ryan Jefferies unguarded under the hoop.
Ralph made the inbound pass and Jefferies the layup and the game was over 86-85 to the Ipswich Force.
Spencer Parker had his best game of the season with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jayden Hosgson had another consistent performance with 18 points.
For Ipswich sharp shooter Izaac White was kept relatively quiet by his standards with 11 points. Henry Pwono had 20 points as did Denzel Kennedy.
The Simple Promo Co women had problems from the start with the size and strength of the Ipswich forwards Brianna Rollerson.
Rollerson was dominant inside and finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Amanda Cahill was super efficient in collecting her game high 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Advertisement
The Roar's Ariana Moorer and Mia Loyd were both in double figures with Ari leading the way scoring 25 points, collecting 13 rebounds and handing out five assists, two steals and a block.
With four minutes to go in the second quarter after a three point play from Myka Arthur the Roar were within one point, 28 -29.
The Roar went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter and allowed Ipswich to jump out to a 13 point lead, 41 - 28 going into the break.
Despite a number of rallies throughout the second half by the Roar, Ipswich were able to find an answer to run out winners 70-86.
This week the Roar host the Northside Wizards on a Friday night game at the First National Den at the Paul Bancroft Centre.
The Roar will be without centre Jarett Croff for the rest of the season succumbing to bone bruising in his knee.
Advertisement
Wizards feature a number of quality players in both the men and women including Opals Shyla Heal and Redlands own Tiarna Mangahia and Boomer Mitch McCarron.
Tickets are available on the the RedCity Roar website and Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.