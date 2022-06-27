The Red Devils had a tough loss in extra time on Friday in a top of the table clash with the Roachedale Rovers in Round 15 of the Football Queendland Permier League 1 (FQPL1) this week.
Redlands United made the trip over to Underwood Park on Friday evening for the contest.
As the game began, both teams were cautious and feeling each other out.
On seven minutes Redlands struck.
A good release by Goalkeeper Joel D'Cruz found new recruit Mitch Bird on the halfway.
Bird released Ryo Emoto down the right side who took it into the box and laid it back into the path of Bird who was supporting the play and made no mistake to give the Red Devils the lead early on.
Redlands could have extended the lead five minutes later when Guil Santana played Bird in behind the defense.
But as he was about to shoot a defender managed to partially block the shot allowing the keeper to easily gather the ball.
Rochedale were straight back into attack but D'Cruz cut the play short.
The game was going from end to end as both sides looked to secure a safe spot on top of the table.
At 18 minutes Rochedale equalised after a quick break down the right where a cross was driven across the box and Alex Warrilow's strong header sailed straight into the top corner of the net.
The remainder of the half was a tight affair with the final 10-15 minutes of the half mainly played in Rochedale's half of the pitch.
Redlands were unable to make the territorial advantage count on the scoreboard.
Their pressing game resulted in some good opportunities late in the half for Mitch Bird and Sam Langley.
Rochedale Keeper Matt Lugo produced a top level save to deny Bird and Langley's drive from distance which just caressed the top of the bar.
At half time the score remained locked at a goal a piece.
The second half began with both sides locked in a tight battle for more points.
Each side was pushing on but both defences were able to shut down the attacks.
On 71 minutes D'Cruz was forced to make a critical save when Rochedale managed to get in behind the defense and found themselves one on one with the keeper.
D'Cruz was up for the occasion with a brilliant save.
Both sides were battling to the end as the mist moved in over Underwood Park.
As the game moved into extra time Cooper McCormack picked up a loose ball inside his own half and released it to Warrilow.
Warrilow drilled the ball from 25 meters out into the bottom corner of the net giving D'Cruz no chance and declaring Rochedale as the late winner.
After another couple of minutes of extra time with Redlands pushing hard on Rochedale's goal, the referee called an end to the game with Rochedale coming out winners 2-1.
Player of the match was hard working Japanese maestro Ryo Emoto.
A busy few days lay ahead for the Red Devils.
Tuesday night the team plays at home in a re-scheduled Round 11 FQPL1 fixture against Sunshine Coast Fire at 8pm.
On Saturday they will return to Compass Grounds in Cleveland for the round 16 fixture against SWQ Thunder from Toowoomba with a 7pm kick off.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
