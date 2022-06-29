Redland City Bulletin

A community of mountain bikers is forming in the Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:01am
The Mount Cotton Riders Alliance members Rob Nightingale, Matt Graham, Vice President Nick Goodair, President Nigel Kruger, Treasure Ken Walter and Chris Diprose at the Eastern Escarpment. Picture supplied.

A group of mountain bikers have come together to meet like-minded cyclists keen to hit the trails in the Redlands and its surrounds.

