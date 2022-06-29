MAYOR Karen Williams was driving a Redland City Council car when she ran off the road and crashed into a tree at Cleveland, it can be revealed, as new details from the budget day incident come to light.
Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman made another statement on Tuesday, saying Cr Williams would pay for damage to the council-owned vehicle if she was found to have been over the limit.
Mr Chesterman, who yesterday declared it was "business as usual" for the council, said he was not aware of any charges being laid against the long-serving Mayor at the time of his statement.
The chief executive also revealed that he had asked for a review of council's entertainment and hospitality policy, which allows limited amounts of alcohol to be purchased to mark significant events.
He said approval was given for three bottles of wine to be purchased for the post-budget event, and a small amount of alcohol and soft drink was already available in the councillor lounge fridge.
"Limited amounts of alcohol are purchased, on rare occasions, and only to mark significant events, in accordance with the entertainment and hospitality policy," he said.
"On Sunday, I asked for this policy to be reviewed. A small number of council employees attended the thank you event, and only for a short time.
"Council's business continues as usual."
Police have released a statement describing the crash as "minor", with a Lexus station wagon running off the road and striking a tree at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets.
Cr Williams was taken to hospital in a stable condition and later released a public statement admitting to having drunk "several glasses" of wine before the crash.
"I am deeply sorry for my actions and am incredibly thankful no one else was involved or injured," she said in a statement.
Calls are mounting for the Mayor to stand down, while a petition lodged with Queensland Parliament has attracted almost 3000 signatures since it was published on Monday.
Mr Chesterman said the council was continuing to work through next steps for repairs to the council vehicle Cr Williams was driving when she crashed.
"Council provides either a vehicle or vehicle allowance to all councillors as part of their entitlements," he said.
"The Mayor has advised that she will pay for damages to the vehicle if she is found to have been over the legal alcohol limit for driving. Council is not aware of any charges being made at this time."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
