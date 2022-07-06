Cleveland
Cleveland
Sign up for a free 10-week 'Our Legal System' class from July 11 at the Redland Museum and each Thursday at 1:30 pm. Inquire at cud08@iprimus.com.au.
Alexandra Hills
Hear some local live music every Saturday from 9pm at the Alex Hills Hotel.
Cleveland
Musician and author, Lucas Proudfoot presents a musical storytelling experience, showcasing dance, cultural diversity and Lucas' creative process for NAIDOC week at Capalaba Library on Thursday, July 7 from 9.30-10.15am.
Cleveland
Make damper on a stick in a school holiday activity at the Redland Museum, July 7 from 1.15-2.30p. Enjoy afternoon tea served with golden syrup on the patio. Tickets from $5.
Cleveland
Visit the Grand View Hotel for a seniors show and lunch on Thursday July 7 from 11.30am-1.30pm. Tickets are $20 per person, join Brett Patman for a trip down memory lane performing all the classic songs.
Redlands
Cleveland, Victoria Point and Capalaba libraries have set up new 'Stay and Play' stations for kids 0-5-years-old on Friday, July 8 for an hour from 9.30 and 11am, use treasures and toys to promote free-form, open-ended play between you and your little one.
