REDLANDS United have held Sunshine Coast scoreless in a rescheduled FQPL1 game to bounce back from Friday's loss to Rochedale.
Redlands dominated the play as soon as the match commenced, with the majority of the first 45 minutes played inside the Fire's half of the pitch.
The opposition goalkeeper produced some great saves and their scrambling defence managed to deny many of United's scoring opportunities.
Continual pressure resulted in a Redlands corner where Liam O'Bryan placed the ball perfectly for Noah Hitchcock to leap above the pack and nod the ball home, giving the Red Devils an early lead.
Less than 10 minutes later, the pair combined again from another corner with the same result, Hitchcock leaping above the pack and burying the ball into the net.
Redlands goalkeeper Joel D'Cruz was only called into action on a couple of occasions as Fire were restricted to long range balls.
On one occasion Fire were able to get behind the Redlands defence and get one-on-one with D'Cruz, but the Red Devils custodian was up for the challenge.
United tried to spread the defence with their usual speed and one touch movement, but despite the wealth of possession, the home side were unable to add to the score.
Fire came out with more determination and fight for the second half as they started pressing hard onto Redlands.
They managed more possession in the second half but still were unable to apply much pressure to the Redlands goal.
With United holding a firm grip on the game, Ryota Sumiyoshi played an accurate through ball to Deanne Alterio, who guided the ball into the path of Ben Njie.
He drove into the box and slipped the ball past the despairing keeper and defenders, to make the final score 3-0 to the Red Devils.
Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey said after the match that it was good to get back to winning ways.
"I think we still have a lot more improvement in us," he said.
Man of the Match was given to tough defender and scorer of two goals Noah Hitchcock.
The Red Devils are back at Compass Grounds in Cleveland on Saturday as they play host to SWQ Thunder from Toowoomba in their round 16 fixture at 7pm, with the under 23s at 4.45pm.
