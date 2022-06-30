Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United back to winning ways with 3-0 win at home over Sunshine Coast Fire

By Ray Gardner
June 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Noah Hitchcock scored two goals for Redlands United in a man of the match performance. Photo by Ray Gardner

REDLANDS United have held Sunshine Coast scoreless in a rescheduled FQPL1 game to bounce back from Friday's loss to Rochedale.

