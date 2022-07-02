After teaching primary school students for 18 years, a Thornlands mum looking for a change turned to real estate and has never looked back.
Bianca Stubbs taught at schools across the Bayside for almost two decades but felt she was ready for a new challenge and set off to find a new career.
"I loved teaching, everyone in the industry is so hard working and I think anyone who has been a teacher could step into many other roles," she said.
"I always loved real estate and we had done a lot of buying and selling rental properties.
"I took six months leave from teaching to give it a go to see if I loved it, and I went back to my school principal and resigned so I could start my new career."
Having worked in real estate for the last four years Ms Stubbs said she attributed her success in the industry to her teaching background.
"There's a lot of learning along the way. There's not one day in this industry that I don't learn something," she said.
"There's a lot that goes on in the background when helping people prepare their homes or sale. Listening to grieving families or newly separated couples, there are so many reasons why people buy and sell and I love being there for their journey and helping with their transition."
Last year Ms Stubbs sold 84 properties and is one of the Redlands highest selling agents, working with First National Real Estate selling properties ranging from small inner-city apartments to picturesque waterfront homes.
Ms Stubbs said it took four years of university to get a teaching degree and only a four day course to become a licensed real estate agent and was 100 per cent happy with her choice to change careers.
"Anyone can change careers and I know there's so many people in the last few years with COVID that have had to change their jobs and had to be pushed out of their comfort zone," Ms Stubbs said.
"I just wish people wouldn't think it's not such a scary thing to do and just give it a go."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
