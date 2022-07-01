Redland City Bulletin

New teams fly into Redlands Darts Association's latest season

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW TEAM: The Eliminators are one of three new teams in the Redlands Darts Association's weekly team fixtures. Picture supplied.

Redland Darts Association has welcomed three new teams and club stars are taking on national competitions as the next season of darts kicks off at Birkdale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.