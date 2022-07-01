Redland Darts Association has welcomed three new teams and club stars are taking on national competitions as the next season of darts kicks off at Birkdale.
The club has welcomed Tons of Bull, Wolves and Eliminators to the weekly Wednesday team fixtures, bringing the total number of teams to 22 across three divisions.
In their first division two match, Wolves took down Funny Tuckers 12-4.
Other newcomers Eliminators also defeated the Archers 10-6 in the same division.
In division one, Tons of Bull went down to Phantom Throwers 10-4.
The club's top players also had some great personal achievements this week as Jeremy Fagg and Amanda Loch qualified for the Australian Open in Moana in August.
This is one of Darts Australia's major annual events with a $80,000 prize.
It brings world class professional players like Lisa Ashton, Beau Greaves, Neil Duff, Mikuru Suzuki and many more.
They will take on fierce Redland darters Fagg and Loch, and the club will support them, watching the livestream from home.
Some teams are still looking for new players and anyone interested can contact Ann on 0409 265 263.
Dumpstarz 14, Whooo Cares 2; Game of Throwns 9, Projectile Dysfunction 7, Fun Guns 11, Jokers 5.
Highest finishes: Rick Gill (111) and Amanda Loch (45).
180's went to Laurie Loch (3), Chris Krabbe, Bob Cowan, Jeremy Fagg (3), Rob Drift and Peter Martin.
Sonic Death Monkeys 8, Mix it Up 8; Eliminators 10, Archers 6; Wolves 12, FunnyTuckers 4; Dart Vaders 10, Ducks Nuts 6.
Highest finishes: Mark Cutts (104) and Ann Leslie (64).
180s went to Ian Martin, Damian Booker, Andrew Smith and Matt Hickey.
Red Barons 9, Bridge Burners 5; 60's are Us 11, 3 Darts to the Wind 3, Phantom Throwers 10, Tons of Bull 4.
Highest finishes: Luke Francis (115), Moniek DeHaan (22) and Pat Sorensen (22).
180s went to Cooper Simpson.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
