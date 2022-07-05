Property details:
23 Creekwood Street, Victoria Point
This delightful four bedroom residence in the heart of Victoria Point is a wonderful entertainer that oozes style and sophistication and is immaculately presented.
It's ready to move in, have the friends over for a housewarming and start living the lifestyle that the Bayside was made for.
Entering the home, you are welcomed by the warmth of the formal living area. Also, at the front of the home is a study or fourth bedroom.
Heading into the heart of the home, the high polished porcelain tiled floor flows into a vast room that combines meals and family time, with the stylish kitchen at the centre overlooking everything.
Entertain in the media room or outdoors in a cosy undercover entertaining area which looks across an immaculate yard.
