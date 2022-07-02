Your Say: Redland readers' letters. Opinions on the mayor's next step and Rail Fail Political hoohah

In relation to 'Honouring happy chappys' (RCB Wednesday, June 22), I welcome the new government's intention to widen eligibility for service in the National School Chaplaincy Program so that it better reflects the reality of multicultural, multifaith and nonreligious Australia. Reflecting the values written into the Constitution, there will no longer be a religious qualification for appointment. Compatibly with freedom of religion, schools will no longer be obliged to depend on an external religious organisation selecting members of its own faith to fill the role but will be free to make their own appointments independently from a wider range of suitable applicants. Of course, there will be no barrier - and neither should there be - to schools continuing to select Christian chaplains if they choose to. Still, the school's scope will be widened to choosing independent individual applicants of any other religious affiliation or of none. Given the wonderfully diverse and extended range of qualified, caring and committed individuals who will be eligible for service, this change can only serve to benefit students in need and their school communities.