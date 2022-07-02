Your Say: Redland readers' letters. Opinions on the mayor's next step and Rail Fail Political hoohah

We received more than 100 letters to the editor this week regarding the mayor. We could not publish them all due to space constrictions. Here is a small sample.
By drunk driving, Mayor Karen Williams has committed a serious offence punishable by law. The mayor should do the right thing and resign now.
Victoria Cox,
Victoria Point
Karen Williams should now do the correct thing by her community and step down as mayor and a by-election should be called. The position should not be handed over straight to the deputy mayor.
Debbie Swain,
Wellington Point
The mayor made a mistake. Now everyone is piling on signing a petition calling for her to resign. Shouldn't we wait and see the outcome of the police investigation before making such calls? How many of you have made a mistake and become a better person after that mistake? So many have, perhaps the mayor could too.
Maree Beck,
Birkdale
How is Karen Williams still the mayor of the Redlands? She needs to resign immediately. She cannot plead for tougher sentencing for drunk drivers then get behind the wheel of a car after drinking "several glasses of wine."
Lisa Lincoln,
Capalaba
The mayor should resign following her car crash. Her behaviour shows poor judgment and dangerous decision-making. As a result, she has lost the trust of members of the community. She can count herself lucky not to have hit another car or person.
Vicki Salisbury,
Ormiston
I'm very concerned about Mayor Williams and some councillors celebrating the passing of the budget. Why is the budget a cause for celebration when it has a minimum rate increase of 4.72 per cent and imposes a burden of debt on ratepayers to pay for the "pie-in-the-sky" aspirations of the council for many, many years? This debt will cause much hardship yet they celebrated! Where is RCC's care for the welfare of its community?
Pam Spence,
Birkdale
I wonder if Mark Robinson has ever taken the train from Cleveland to Brisbane?
In my 12 years of commuting, I have rarely experienced any delays due to the lack of line duplication to Manly.
Of course, it's quicker to drive than take public transport. It's due to the fact that both train and bus don't take a direct route. If driving, you'd never take the convoluted snaking, stop-start route that train and bus take, and let's not forget fuel, wear and tear and parking costs that driving your car to save 15 minutes would incur.
The criticism regarding the lack of line duplication is unfounded and clearly typical LNP muckraking.
S.Hintz,
Wellington Point
I am really disappointed in the removal of all the trees along the divider on old Cleveland Road. I heard nothing about the plan from the council, one day, they were there, gone the next and replaced by nothing but ugly road. Surely there was a better way? So much for community input and being a nature-friendly suburb!!
Harry Bass, Birkdale
In relation to 'Honouring happy chappys' (RCB Wednesday, June 22), I welcome the new government's intention to widen eligibility for service in the National School Chaplaincy Program so that it better reflects the reality of multicultural, multifaith and nonreligious Australia. Reflecting the values written into the Constitution, there will no longer be a religious qualification for appointment. Compatibly with freedom of religion, schools will no longer be obliged to depend on an external religious organisation selecting members of its own faith to fill the role but will be free to make their own appointments independently from a wider range of suitable applicants. Of course, there will be no barrier - and neither should there be - to schools continuing to select Christian chaplains if they choose to. Still, the school's scope will be widened to choosing independent individual applicants of any other religious affiliation or of none. Given the wonderfully diverse and extended range of qualified, caring and committed individuals who will be eligible for service, this change can only serve to benefit students in need and their school communities.
David Frampton, Cleveland
All the new road works show changes until the fire station. What about lights at the horrible roundabout coming into Cleveland where Cleveland McDonald's is. Wasn't that granted funding about 3 or 4 years ago. When is that going to happen? That would have to be one of the worst roundabouts in Redlands and Brisbane.
Joanne Dodd,
Thornlands
