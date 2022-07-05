New Bowman MP Henry Pike is off to Canberra this month for the first parliamentary session of the new government.
The new federal Labor Government elected in May will hold the first sitting in the last week of July, and with his party not in power, Mr Pike will sit on the LNP backbench.
Mr Pike said he was keen to start the role and already had a list of issues he wanted to tackle.
"I'm looking forward to getting started on the parliamentary aspects of the role. Delivering my maiden speech will be a great opportunity to outline my approach and vision," he said.
"The key priority for me is to ensure that Redlanders are supported in their dealings with the federal government.
"I've got a long list of issues that I will be wanting to take up with relevant ministers in relation to individual cases; however, the big priority for me is to try to secure more investment in local infrastructure projects and that will be a process that I want to begin straight away."
When not in the house of representatives debating and voting on bills, backbenchers work to provide help and services to their communities and take part in committees.
Mr Pike has already been in Canberra learning the ropes of being an MP, but most of his work so far has been done in the electorate.
"I've been down to Canberra for the 'new members seminar', which provides a good introduction to the complex rules, legislation and standing orders which govern all aspects of being a federal member of parliament," he said.
"However, the main focus for me since the declaration of the poll has been setting up my new electorate office in Cleveland and getting the processes and staff in place to ensure I'm delivering a high level of customer service to my constituents."
Mr Pike said he was "honoured and humbled" to have been elected.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local Redlanders and to make our community a stronger and more prosperous place," Mr Pike said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
