Redland City Bulletin

Bowman MP heads to Canberra for first parliamentary session

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowman MP Henry Pike will leave the Redlands for the new federal Labor Government's first parliamentary sitting in Canberra at the end of July. Picture supplied.

New Bowman MP Henry Pike is off to Canberra this month for the first parliamentary session of the new government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.