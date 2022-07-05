The Little Ship will get into the Christmas spirit early this year with a white party on the shores of North Stradbroke Island.
The inaugural Christmas in July event at the waterfront bar and restaurant on the western banks of the Island is open for island residents and visitors to experience.
Little Ship Club's Rear Commodore Maria Anderson said the Long White Christmas in July Lunch would let locals experience a cool Christmas.
"Our Christmas in July event will be a fantastic chance for people to come together and an excuse to experience the festive season in a mild Queensland winter setting, where the view is unbeatable," Ms Anderson said.
"Get dressed in your best white outfit, gather your crew and spoil yourself with a day of delectable fun, fresh local seafood and sustainably sourced local eats."
For every ticket sold $10 will be donated to mental health charity Stride to support early intervention and prevention of mental health issues.
Tickets cost $95 include a glass of champagne, Stradbroke Island beer or mocktail on arrival and an hour of canapes from 12pm.
Fresh local produce will be showcased, including Stradbroke honey glazed ham, whole baked local fish, grilled bugs or prawns, and Grandma's stuffed roast turkey before a sit down meal and dessert bar.
Live jazz entertainment from Jake Bristow, Daniel Moore, Luke Mcintosh and guest appearances by Lionel Cole singing Uncle Nat King Coles favourites and Angie Marquis.
North Stradbroke Island is a 25-minute trip on the Stradbroke Flyer water taxi, which departs every hour from Cleveland.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LittleShipClubQld.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
