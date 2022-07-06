Cleveland's Donald Simpson Community Centre (DSC) is struggling to keep programs running and doors open amid COVID restrictions and funding cuts limiting expansion plans.
The DSC, founded in 1987 as the Donald Simpson Over Fifties Leisure Centre has been a gathering place for older Redland residents for more than three decades.
The Centre provides activities from small morning tea services to classes, workshops and discussion groups, and has expanded to allow younger members to get involved.
It is part of some unique projects and holds contracts with My Aged Care and the Weavers Program with Brisbane South primary health network, educating and connecting elderly residents with support services.
DSC board chairman Tony Christinson said the board was working on a Cooperative Research Centre longevity bid with several universities and industries in an attempt to keep the centre running.
"The DSC is the only community centre in Australia involved in this bid for a large grant from the Australian Government to study the effects on the community of the tendency for longer and healthier lives."
Mr Christinson said current problems for the centre were "massive and twofold."
"We have no room for some of our current activities and certainly none for any expansion.
"The building is owned by the Redland City Council and discussions about maintenance, let alone expansion or rebuilding, are required to maintain our operations.
"We are largely self-funded in terms of reasonably guaranteed operational funding. In order to introduce some of our desired activities, we would need additional qualified part or full-time staff."
Mr Christinson said the centre urgently needed funding to update outdated facilities and expand programs.
"We seek to appeal to the three levels of government to consider whether there is a need to maintain the viability of the Donald Simpson Centre and enter into discussions with us aimed at maintaining and improving its service."
He said he hoped the centre would be able to pursue other avenues to become more involved with the community through an expansion in the future.
"There is no organisation at the Cleveland end of the city catering for meals for those in need or assistance for homeless citizens," Mr Christinson said.
"We have provided counselling and massage services, currently are offering acupuncture and would like to continue to provide such other services which members consider appropriate."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
