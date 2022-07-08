QUEENSLAND hospitals are implementing surge plans and rescheduling non-urgent operations as a third COVID wave sweeps through the state, causing case numbers to spike.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles said delays to procedures would be decided at a local level and be based on staffing levels and the number of COVID patients taking up beds at each hospital.
Advertisement
Queensland recorded another 5726 new COVID cases on Friday, representing a 34 per cent increase on the daily figure posted at the same point in June.
Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants were fuelling the third wave in Queensland.
He said the number of COVID inpatients at public hospitals had jumped 140 per cent in the past month, while there were 17 people being treated for the virus in intensive care as of Friday.
"I'm afraid current modelling indicates that the wave is going to get worse, at least until the end of July, if not after that," Dr Gerrard said.
"That will put even greater pressure on hospitals in the coming weeks. This sub-variant can evade immunity, whether that be acquired through vaccination or natural infection."
Queensland Health introduced triage tents outside Redland Hospital during the Omicron wave in January in a bid to increase capacity and reduce transmission risk for other emergency patients.
The Redlands has racked up 15,195 cases for the entire pandemic, with 39 new infections recorded in the last reporting period.
Mr Miles said COVID cases were now outnumbering influenza cases by about 20 per cent in Queensland.
"All of our hospitals are well prepared for these kinds of surges we are going to see as consecutive waves of COVID flow through our community," he said.
"They are putting in place those surge plans that have been refined and worked on over the last two and a half years.
"All hospitals will have some rescheduling of procedures. That happens day to day, even without these kinds of situations.
"They will, at a hospital-by-hospital level, assess what planned procedures need to be rescheduled to address the number of beds taken up by COVID patients as well as the number of staff on leave."
Students will return to schools next week but face masks have not been mandated for classroom settings, including for staff, students and visitors.
Masks are still required in other places, including aged care homes, healthcare settings and on public transport.
"This wave has been surging during school holidays. People move around a lot during the school holidays, so that is one set of risks," Mr Miles said.
"Going back to school creates a different set of risks. Our schools are well practiced at how to manage those risks and how to deal with teachers on leave."
Advertisement
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.