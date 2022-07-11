Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United topple Caboolture Sports FC 4-1 at Cleveland

By Ray Gardner
July 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Ryo Emoto drives forward for Redlands United in Saturdays clash against Caboolture FC. Photo by Ray Gardner

REDLANDS United have picked up another valuable win to cement second position on the FQPL1 ladder, keeping pressure on leaders Rochedale Rovers.

