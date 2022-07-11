REDLANDS United have picked up another valuable win to cement second position on the FQPL1 ladder, keeping pressure on leaders Rochedale Rovers.
A bitterly cold Saturday evening at the Compass Grounds greeted both teams for Football Queensland's Naidoc round fixtures.
Advertisement
Redlands United continued their home form in a hard fought battle with Caboolture Sports FC.
As soon as the match commenced, Caboolture were at Redlands playing an in your face pressing defense intent on putting the Reds off their usual fast-paced passing.
Four minutes into the game Redlands was on the board after Ryo Emoto drove to the goal line and into the box, only to be brought down by the Caboolture defenders.
Dylan Brent stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake to give Redlands an early lead.
The game was end-to-end, with both sides defending tightly and not letting the other side settle on the ball.
As the game progressed, Redlands created a few opportunities but were unable to make them count on the scoreboard due to Caboolture's scrambling defense.
Caboolture on the other hand had not tested Ryan Govan; his role had been more of a sweeper cleaning up long balls played through and organising the defense.
The second half commenced as the first started, with Caboolture continuing to apply their tight pressing game. However, Govan and Redlands' defensive line held firm.
United continued to push forward and after a couple of minutes, Ryo Emoto's slide could not quite connect with Bird's shot across the face of goal.
Just five minutes into the half and Redlands were back on the scoreboard thanks to a Guil Santana goal.
His initial shot was stopped by the defenders on the goal line but after a scramble, Santana cleverly backheeled the ball into the net to extend Redlands' lead to 2-0.
For the next half an hour Redlands had the better of the play, creating chances but just unable to add further to the scoreboard.
Tyson Randle got the visitors on the score sheet in the 72nd minute. Caboolture were controlling the ball around Redlands' goal where it was headed back to Randle just outside the penalty box.
His first time shot rocketed into the bottom corner of the net, giving Govan no chance.
Redlands survived a Caboolture onslaught before Ben Njie scored to give Redlands a 3-1 lead.
As the game neared full-time, Ryota Sumiyoshi gathered the ball on half way and played it to Njie before he turned and played it to Bird who slotted the ball into the corner of the net.
The referee's whistle went for fulltime a few minutes later, giving Redlands a hard fought but deserved 4-1 victory.
Advertisement
Man of the match was given to goal scorer Mitch Bird.
The Red Devils have a week's break before taking on Ipswich Knights at Bundamba on Sunday afternoon in round 18 of the FQPL1.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.