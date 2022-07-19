REDLANDS is experiencing a significant spike in COVID cases amid a worsening Omicron wave, with Queensland Health figures released 24 hours apart showing an increase of almost 1000 infections citywide.
Total Redlands COVID cases jumped from 15,517 to 16,506 between Sunday and Monday, according to the data, before a more modest increase of 40 cases on Tuesday.
The entire Metro South Health region, which includes Redlands and Logan, is also managing hundreds of COVID patients as the state's active case count nears 55,000.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people were "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, but the state government has so far resisted calls to reintroduce mandates.
"We have asked students and teachers to be wearing masks today in their schools, and I understand that private schools and catholic [schools] are doing that as well," she said.
"Some schools just go and put out their own communication as well. What we need to do is slow the spread because our hospitals are under incredible pressure."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said people were well versed in how to mitigate COVID risks, including staying home when unwell, using hand sanitiser and getting vaccinated.
"We know two jabs is not enough. That was fine in 2021 with Delta, [but] it is not adequate with Omicron," she said.
"Just the other week, the first 10 people who passed away from COVID, from the most recent sub-variant of BA.5, eight of those were not fully vaccinated.
"We are in another wave that will see us go beyond the peak of the first wave."
Ms Palaszczuk said it was important to slow the spread of COVID as the state's hospitals were under "incredible" pressure.
"I think everybody knows people in their workforce or family members who have COVID at the moment," she said.
"When in crowded spaces, I strongly urge people to put the mask on. We are strongly advising students and teachers to wear masks."
Queensland recorded 9992 new cases on Tuesday, including more than 8000 on rapid antigen tests.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
