REDLANDS police have played a critical role in tracking down a Tingalpa man after an investigation into a string of alleged armed car robberies across the bayside and Brisbane in June.
The Capalaba Tactical Crime Squad carried out a search warrant at a Tingalpa property on Saturday where the 28-year-old was found and taken into custody before being charged with several offences.
Advertisement
The man allegedly stole three cars in separate incidents at Carindale, Wynnum West and Bulimba over the course of a week in late June.
Police say the man made off with two Mercedes Benz vehicles and a Nissan Qashqai during the alleged spree, some of which took place in broad daylight.
The 28-year-old allegedly threatened a man with a hammer before stealing one of the vehicles on Hawthorn Road in Brisbane on June 21.
The next day, the 28-year-old allegedly threatened a woman on Dasyure Place at Wynnum West while she was inside her Nissan Qashqai.
Police say the man made off with the car and it was later found abandoned at Wolloongabba in east Brisbane.
The man is also alleged to have armed himself with a metal bat during a robbery on Creek Road at Carindale on June 27, where he allegedly stole a Mercedes Benz sedan.
The 28-year-old is due to front Wynnum Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with 28 offences, including three counts of armed robbery and two counts of burglary.
Police say a "significant" amount of stolen property and the Mercedes Benz sedan was found during a search of the Tingalpa property over the weekend.
Investigations are ongoing.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.