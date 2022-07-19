Redland City Bulletin

Man, 28, charged with multiple offences after string of alleged armed robberies

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
A man has been charged with multiple offences after investigations into a string of armed robberies in late June.

REDLANDS police have played a critical role in tracking down a Tingalpa man after an investigation into a string of alleged armed car robberies across the bayside and Brisbane in June.

