Koala Fund wins 36ha property for $4.6mil at Mt Cotton in auction

By Emily Lowe
July 22 2022 - 9:00pm
Koala's will have a new home in the Redlands as a rare acreage property is sold to an environmentally interested investment fund.

Koalas will have a 36ha safe haven at Mount Cotton after an environment investment fund spent millions to win a rare acreage property at auction against nine other bidders.

