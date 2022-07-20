Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Ratepayer protest calls for Redlands mayor Karen Williams to resign

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:43am, first published 12:30am
More than fifty people chanted 'the mayor must go' at a protest on Wednesday morning on the footpath of the Redland City Council chambers. PHOTO: JORDI CRICK

More than fifty people waved placards and chanted 'the mayor must go' at a protest on Wednesday morning on the footpath of the Redland City Council chambers.

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

