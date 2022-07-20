More than fifty people waved placards and chanted 'the mayor must go' at a protest on Wednesday morning on the footpath of the Redland City Council chambers.
The protest was held before the ordinary monthly council meeting, which acting mayor Julie Talty will chair.
Protesters say they want to show the public has lost confidence in mayor Karen Williams and that any councillor supporting the mayor to stay would pay at the ballot box.
Ratepayer Aileen Scott said the mayor should not wait until her court case to resign.
"The mayor should actually say to herself. This is not right. I made a mistake. I have some moral substance. So I should resign," she said.
"The mayor must show some integrity."
When asked why the mayor should resign when many others have kept their jobs after a drink driving charge Ms Scott said community leaders should be held to a higher standard than ordinary people.
"Well, I feel to have the position of mayor of our community, you have to be above reproach and you're leading a community and you surely are by example, and after the recent victims in this area, I think it's just so hypocritical to stay," she said.
"The right and the moral thing to do is to resign and bring on a by-election."
Fellow ratepayer Veronica Robinson also believes the mayor should stand down.
"Over the years, there have been other counsellors who have been stood down for a lot less serious offences, but they were clearly outlined in the rulebook," she said.
"Unfortunately, the rulebook doesn't have anything about drink driving. So that's why nothing can be done to encourage the mayor to resign by following the rules because when they made the rules or standing orders they never expected to have a standing order about people drink driving."
Community Alliance for Responsible Planning (CARP) Redlands Inc spokesperson Lavinia Wood said she thought staying on as mayor was the worst possible choice Cr Williams could make.
"Her legacy of 18 years of service is being diminished," she said.
"It has now been reduced to what is effectively a cage fight, a last bitter ugly struggle.
"I would say to her. This is not leadership. This is self-serving procrastination."
Redlands resident Dennis Schulze was the sole supporter of the mayor at the protest.
"Do you all think it is okay to harass a woman online endlessly for a mistake," he said.
"Has anyone considered the mayor's metal health during this social media pile-on."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
