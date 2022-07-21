Redland City Bulletin
Council

Redland City Councillors to bring three motions to LGA conference

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 21 2022 - 5:00am
The Redland City Council will send two councillors, including the Mayor, to Cairns to discuss koalas, local election vote canvassing and regional funding issues at an annual conference in October.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

