The Redland City Council will send two councillors, including the Mayor, to Cairns to discuss koalas, local election vote canvassing and regional funding issues at an annual conference in October.
Councillors voted to send the Mayor and Division two Councillor Peter Mitchell to the 126th Annual Local Government Association of Queensland (ALGQ) Conference.
A Council spokesperson said the councillor in the Mayoral position at the time of the conference would attend the conference with Cr Mitchell.
The annual conference brings together local government delegates from across Queensland forum where Councils advocate on behalf of their community.
Councillors also voted on three motions to be put to the LGAQ Annual Conference at the general meeting on July 20.
Acting Mayor Julie Talty said councillors would take a motion to call for a trial to reduce or eliminate vote canvassers at election polling places in 2024 Local Government election to the conference.
Cr Talty said feedback from the 2020 elections where vote canvassers were reduced due to COVID-19 health regulations showed many voters preferred not having vote canvassing and how to vote cards at the polling stations.
"The motion calls for local councils to be given the ability to determine the appropriate amount of election material at polling stations in consultation with local electoral officers."
Councillors will also take a motion to call for regional funding support for specific regional challenges in Local Government Areas.
Cr Talty said the Southern Moreton Bay Islands had missed out on regional funding programs despite being amongst the highest indicators of socio-economic disadvantage in Queensland, which showed some areas of disadvantage did not fit broader regional funding models.
"Our motion argues that targeted financial support programs should respond to the needs of Queensland communities, including those in the South East, based on need rather than geography," she said.
Councillors also tabled a motion calling for available state and federal koala funding to be better directed and coordinated to support local government protection efforts.
"Council's motion calls for increased state and federal coordination and funding directed for these locally based conservation programs that will make a real difference to supporting our koala populations," Cr Talty said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
