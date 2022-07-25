Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United draw 3-3 with Ipswich Knights at Bundamba

By Ray Gardner
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 9:00pm
Striker Ben Njie won man of the match honours for Redlands United during a 3-3 draw with Ipswich. Photo by Ray Gardner

HARD-WORKING striker Ben Njie has won man of the match honours for Redlands United in a 3-3 draw with Ipswich Knights at Bundamba.

