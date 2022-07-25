HARD-WORKING striker Ben Njie has won man of the match honours for Redlands United in a 3-3 draw with Ipswich Knights at Bundamba.
The Red Devils had the ball in the net through Ben Njie after just 13 minutes but had the goal overturned for offside.
Persistent pressure from the Red Devils created more opportunities which produced a number of quality saves from the Knight's keeper.
Redlands had to wait until 26 minutes in when Njie finished off some constant pressure on the Knight's goal and made no mistake with his shot.
Ipswich retaliated straight from the kick off, taking the ball to the other end of the field where Redlands keeper Ryan Govan was taken out by a Knights attacker.
From the resultant free kick, Redlands took the ball back up to Ipswich's goal box where Noah Hitchcock rose above the pack to head the ball home.
Knights were on the scoreboard after a rare incursion into Redlands territory. The goal lifted Knights who pressured Redlands' goal for the next few minutes, but the Red Devils defence held firm.
With the first half action all but at a conclusion, Ryo Emoto was put in behind the Knight's defense one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake with what was basically the last kick of the half to make it 3-1.
The first 25 minutes of the second half continued in the same vein as the first, with the majority of the game played in Ipswich's half, but Redlands could not extend their lead.
The final 20 minutes was a complete turnaround as Ipswich scored twice, including a penalty in the final minutes of the game. Knights fought hard and deservedly shared the points in Bundamba.
Coach Graham Harvey said the team's thoughts were with the club's Legend Ladies team, who lost their coach Larry Class this week.
Redlands are back at the Compass Grounds in Cleveland on Friday night where they play host to old sparring partners Brisbane Strikers at 8pm. The under 23s are on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.
