Redland City Bulletin

Police confident CCTV will help identify group who allegedly fled officers on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:00am
Police say a Toyota Camry fled from a routine breath test on Dickson Way at Point Lookout.

DUNWICH police are confident they will track down several people involved in a late-night incident at Point Lookout where an allegedly stolen car fled from police after the driver was pulled over for a routine breath test.

