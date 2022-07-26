DUNWICH police are confident they will track down several people involved in a late-night incident at Point Lookout where an allegedly stolen car fled from police after the driver was pulled over for a routine breath test.
Police say a green Toyota Camry was intercepted on Dickson Way just before 11pm on Saturday, July 9 but the driver sped off as officers approached the car.
Another police vehicle saw the Camry speed past at high speed before the driver pulled up outside a function centre, where three people allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot.
The Camry took off again with a driver and passenger still onboard, but police said they decided against pursuing the vehicle due to safety reasons.
Officers had a breakthrough the next morning when the Camry's owner contacted police to say the car had been stolen from a house on Samarinda Way sometime after 8pm.
Keys were still in the ignition when police found the car abandoned and unlocked on Lucinda Crescent.
Investigations are ongoing and police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact Dunwich police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said CCTV was being enhanced which showed three people running from the vehicle at Point Lookout.
"I am confident we will be able to identify those people when we receive the enhanced footage," he said.
"If you were involved, come forward now and sort it out before we come to you."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
