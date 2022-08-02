Enjoy peaceful surrounds

Property details:
108/333 Colburn Avenue, Victoria Point
Nestled in a quiet corner of the Victoria Cove complex, this beautifully presented town home has everything you need and much more.
Positioned only a stone's throw from all of the local shopping, dining, day care and schooling faculties it has the added convenience of everyday living.
The common facilities of the complex offer terrific gated security, lovely landscaped parks and lawns, swimming pool and onsite management that really takes pride in the presentation of the grounds.
As you step inside this three bedroom home, you will immediately feel the value of your position with the rear fence backing onto a wildlife corridor, birds chirping, breeze swaying, an idyllic setting for your afternoon sundowners.
The yard will be suitable for your pet or little ones to play securely and the garage has also been converted with carpet, curtain and split system air-conditioning which could easily be used as a second living area.
Additional features include three split system air-conditioning units, an oversized yard comparative to other courtyards, multiple off street parking and no rear neighbours.
If you are considering your first property or returning back into the market, then this remarkable home could be the buy of the new financial year.
