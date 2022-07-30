A Point Lookout surfer is showing age is no barrier as she rides the wave of professional surfing at 64-years-old.
Leith Goebel grew up in Bulimba, and visited Point Lookout for holidays for almost 60 years where she picked up a passion for surfing and went on to win state and national titles.
She is well-known around Point Lookout for her contribution to the rise of women picking up surfing, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Goebel is on her way to the 2022 Australian Surf Championships on August 5 for a 17 day competition.
Goebel's family has a long history on North Stradbroke Island, and champion surfer received her first fibre glass board at 10 years old.
She was the first female member of the Point Lookout Board Riders Club and won her first trophy and the emerging surfer award in the club's 1974 Easter competition.
Goebel began perfecting her craft and from 1975-1978 she won Queensland open women's surfing titles in open women's title and the Australian open women's title from 1976-1978.
"In 1978 the women formed their own association so I was the first Australian Women's Champion since the competition was run by women," she said.
"A highlight would be the three weeks in December in Hawaii with the 1978 Australian Surfing Team as the only female member surfing the big waves on the North Shore.
"I came second but gained respect and confidence in 10 foot and bigger waves at Sunset, Log Cabins, Turtle Bay and Haleiwa."
She said she loved being part of the surfing community at Point Lookout.
"I enjoy surfing because it's great for your soul. I love surfing the home breaks as I know most of the people in the water and surfing with friends is the best," Goebel said.
"Talking about waves ridden and and laughing about your failures as well as the elusive perfect waves is the ultimate high.
"My favourite colour is pink and I'm easily recognised in the water with the pink board and blond hair."
Goebel took a break in the 80s when her three children Hayley, Joel and Darcy were born, but could not stay out of the water and won the first Straddie Assault in 1983, her first event as a mother.
Goebel worked as a teacher for more than 20 years, represented Queensland in netball, swimming, waterpolo and athletics, and won an Australian title in 45-50m tube rescue with the Point Lookout Surf Lifesaving Club.
She said watching the rise of women in surfing had been a pleasure.
"Today it's not uncommon to have nearly even numbers of females to males in the water. I still manage to get plenty of waves, even in crowded conditions," Goebel said.
"The local girls are so fun to surf with and we are supportive and encouraging to each other. It's great to see less girls on the beach and more being proactive in the water.
"We have a group of older women over 50 on short boards that still love to surf. I'm told that I'm an inspiration to the younger girls and hopefully a good role model."
Retired for the last 10 years, Goebel lives with her mother and got back into surfing six years ago after her partner of 13-years passed away.
"I went back to the surf as a way of coping with the loss," she said.
Goebel will travel to Port Macquarie to compete in the Australian titles this August.
She said she was looking forward to competing but how she performed would depend on the swells.
"As far as will I win another Aussie title, If the surf is bigger than three feet with some power in it than yes, if it's small and soft then no," Goebel said.
"I struggle in the small stuff which is often better suited to long boards. I guess I'll have fun trying."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
