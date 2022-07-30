A Redland business owner says communication with customers is key to bringing people back to the Cleveland CBD as the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce hopes to dispel myths that Main Street is "dead."
Chamber president Rebecca Young said exciting projects in years would breathe new life into Main Street.
Renae Barkla has owned Yes Please Skin Clinic on Bloomfield Street in Cleveland's CBD for five years offering skin and beauty services, make-up and skin health supplements for customers across the Redlands.
She said she had noticed a change in the CBD since COVID restrictions caused temporary, and in some cases permanent, business closures, but had communicated with loyal customers to keep her business open.
"I have noticed that it can be quiet, shops closing, but still, it is the most beautiful area. It needs a slight face lift and some exciting ventures to draw people in," Ms Barkla said.
"The secret to staying open is remaining relevant within what our community wants, staying on our social media, team education and service enhancements and most importantly thinking differently about what challenges we many have coming up and what is next for us."
Ms Young said it was disappointing to hear residents pointing out a lack of life in the CBD.
"A positive feel needs to be created for our Cleveland CBD, too long the narrative has been 'it's dead, no one goes there, business cannot survive there'," she said.
"This is insulting to the businesses who are currently in the CBD and are making it work."
Ms Barkla said the comments made her feel sad and that many businesses had been striving to bring in new customers but needed some outside help.
"It's not dead, but business owners can't work on and in their business and hope for the best that people will just come to us," she said.
"We need Cleveland to become attractive from help of the council and other community outlets. I have never seen the mayor or any other important political people in my business to help with growth..."
Ms Young said many businesses were thriving, proving customers could be confident in the precinct as a central shopping hub.
"The key to lifting the CBD where I know it can be, is insuring the businesses are well connected and have the support to keep energised," she said.
"The addition of the Harbour day spa along with the long standing business Yes Please Skin Clinic and the array of boutique homeware and dress stores are actually an amazing base for positioning our Main Street as a vibrant destination for visitors to the Redlands Coast," she said.
"Investment will not be attracted with bad media around a 'dying CBD'. The fact is we have a large amount of diverse housing options, apartments, aged care and townhouses being built around the CBD, I believe that this will create a desired location for future businesses."
