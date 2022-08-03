Redland City Bulletin

Car immobilised for 90 days after police catch disqualified driver on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 62-year-old man will front Cleveland Magistrates Court charged with driving while disqualified.

A 62-year-old man has had his car immobilised for 90 days after he was allegedly caught driving while disqualified on North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.