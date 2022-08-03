A 62-year-old man has had his car immobilised for 90 days after he was allegedly caught driving while disqualified on North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the man was pulled over just after 9am while officers were patrolling Bingle Road at Dunwich on Wednesday, July 13.
The man was charged with driving while disqualified and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court this month.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan condemned the man's behaviour.
"You don't get disqualified for following the road rules. This man is just thumbing his nose at an order of the court," he said.
Police say they have issued 12 traffic fines on the island in the past two weeks (to July 22), including 10 for speeding.
Among those caught was a 53-year-old Point Lookout man who police allege was travelling at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone on Main Beach.
Elsewhere, a 35-year-old Amity woman was allegedly caught travelling almost 30km/h over the limit in a 70km/h zone on East Coast Road at Dunwich.
Sergeant Scanlan said locals should know better.
"One didn't think we would be patrolling that early. That poor decision cost him $1078 and 6 demerit points," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
