In my job, I go to events all over the Redlands and the South East Queensland community. I was at one such event recently where a table of ladies was offered more to drink. One lady said, "no, I've had two; my next drink will be a soft drink, please." Her friend quickly said, "yes, make mine a soft drink also." Then, the third lady at the table declared she had not finished her second and would not like a third. "I'll just sit on this one for a little while," she said. The next thing the lady who had not finished her second drink said was what I found most interesting. "You know, that's rare; we'd not normally say no to a drink." Then, after some laughter, one of the other ladies said, "Well, I don't want to end up like the mayor and get caught for drink-driving." All nodded in agreement.