There's been a lot written in these pages and others about Redlands mayor Karen Williams' car crash after driving drunk.
What happened before and after is well documented. What hasn't been spoken of is one particular positive that has come from the mayor's drink-driving charge.
Some people are checking themselves all over Redlands and Brisbane when they are out drinking in public.
In my job, I go to events all over the Redlands and the South East Queensland community. I was at one such event recently where a table of ladies was offered more to drink. One lady said, "no, I've had two; my next drink will be a soft drink, please." Her friend quickly said, "yes, make mine a soft drink also." Then, the third lady at the table declared she had not finished her second and would not like a third. "I'll just sit on this one for a little while," she said. The next thing the lady who had not finished her second drink said was what I found most interesting. "You know, that's rare; we'd not normally say no to a drink." Then, after some laughter, one of the other ladies said, "Well, I don't want to end up like the mayor and get caught for drink-driving." All nodded in agreement.
I also talk to people who hold positions of trust in our community who have shared anecdotes of checking themselves and not overdrinking at functions since the mayor's drink-driving charge. I also know of organisers of functions who have deliberately changed the service of alcohol at their events so that alcohol is only offered to guests with empty glasses. "We feel that makes it easier for our guests to count their drinks if we don't constantly send waiters to them to fill half-full glasses."
A Redlands resident I know was at a function in Brisbane where the mayor's situation was discussed. When the time came for another round, I'm told everyone in his group decided to either not go for another drink or drink water. Later in the evening, one of the party-goers, realising they'd had too many beers, offered to share a cab with another two clearly drunk people, declaring, "I don't want to end up like your mayor, mate."
So Cr Williams can at least console herself with the thought, whether it's what she would want or not, that at least due to her irresponsible actions, there are members of our community who are now acting more responsibly when it comes to the consumption of alcohol and driving. And that can only be seen as a positive.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
