Ex councillors join small court protest

Two former Redland city councillors joined a small protest on Monday before mayor Karen Williams arrived at the Cleveland Magistrates Court to learn her fate after a drink driving charge.
Toni Bowler and Debra Henry both expressed disappointment with the mayor's actions since her car crash.
"It breaks my heart to see people who have lost children, family and friends to drunk drivers and irresponsible actions like the mayors. She should have resigned already," Ms Bowler said.
"The mayor should be held to a higher standard than ordinary citizens," Ms Henry said.
"She knows she has done the wrong thing and should resign.
"The mayor has handed out certificates at schools encouraging children to be fine upstanding citizens. How does that look now?"
Police charged Cr Williams with drink driving after she crashed a council owned vehicle into a tree while three times the legal blood alcohol limit in June.
Cr Williams admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before she got behind the wheel.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
