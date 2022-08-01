Redland residents have responded to Mayor Karen Williams' punishment for drink driving on budget day after she appeared in court on Monday.
No conviction was recorded, but Cr Williams' driver's license was disqualified for six months and she was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.
She will also be required to have an interlock system fitted to any vehicle she drives for the next five years.
Alexandra Hills road safety advocate Judy Lindsay said she was pleased with the verdict and that the interlock requirement was "fantastic."
"That's a great result because it will stop any more drink driving," she said.
"Money-wise, it wouldn't be a problem for her to pay the fine, so I think the community service is great.
"The lesson here is don't drink and drive. You will kill someone... the mayor is lucky she didn't kill someone."
Ms Lindsay had previously collaborated with council on road safety awareness after a drunk driver killed her daughter in 2009.
The road safety advocate attempted to give Cr Williams an information pamphlet as an "olive branch" when she returned to her vehicle but was ignored by the mayor and her husband, who drove her away.
The mayor claims Ms Lindsay did not attempt to hand any documents to her.
"She made no attempt to hand anything to me - she attempted to give it to my husband, who had no idea who she was," the mayor said.
Ms Lindsay said she had not been in contact with the mayor for an apology since the incident and called on her to resign.
However, Cr Williams says she had issued a personal apology to Ms Lindsay.
"The day after the accident on the 24th June, I personally phoned her and apologised," the mayor said.
Cr Williams said she would return to work "later this week."
Wellington Point resident Debbie Swain said she was not surprised by the Magistrate's verdict.
"I am personally feeling very disappointed for our community with the outcome of Karen Williams' court hearing this morning..." she said.
"The council will be running more fractured than previously. The community will not forget and does not wish to wait until 2024 to vote this mayor out of office.
"A clean sweep is needed and a by-election needs to be held so this community can move forward with confidence."
Text messages sent to the mayor were read out in court detailing harsh words she had received from community members.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said he was also disappointed in the "soft" sentence.
"Just because your reputation is damaged, it should not be considered when delivering the judgement. The regular punter doesn't get that luxury," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
