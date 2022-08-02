Redland City Bulletin

RedCity into QSL2 women grand final as NBL1 teams prepare for playoffs

By Emily Lowe
August 2 2022 - 5:00am
RedCity Roar's QSL2 women's team will play in their grand final this weekend. Picture supplied.

RedCity Roar Division 2 Queensland State League (QSL2) women are into the grand final and will face South West Metro Pirates in Mt Gravatt this week after a stunning win over Gladstone.

