RedCity Roar Division 2 Queensland State League (QSL2) women are into the grand final and will face South West Metro Pirates in Mt Gravatt this week after a stunning win over Gladstone.
NBL1 teams played the Pirates last weekend and teenage rookie Lincoln Oldfield scored his first points in the competition with two free throws late in the game for the Plasamide RedCity Roar men.
The RedCity Roar QSL2 women's team defeated Gladstone Power 66-55 in front of a home crowd at the Paul Bancroft Centre last week and will play the Pirates at Hibiscus Stadium Mt Gravatt Saturday August 6 from at 4pm.
A hot start from the Roar established a 25-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Despite a rally in the third quarter by the Gladstone Power, the visitors were not able to get back in the game for the Roar to secure the win and a spot in the grand final.
The Pirates and the Roar have played each other twice this season with one win each.
The Pirates won the first game of the season in Round 1 58-43 and the Roar won 62-57 in Round 10 and the points split ensured the Pirates the home final.
The QSL2 men lost their quarter final match up against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix.
A great first quarter had the Roar up 21-14 at the first break and then a hot streak of shooting saw the Phoenix come back and take control of the game and ran out winners 91-72.
Basketball Queensland has a relegation and promotion format for QSL1 and QSL2 which the Roar narrowly missed out on.
General Manager Peter Pollock said both Roar QSL teams have exceeded expectations.
"It was a three year plan to have our QSL teams try and push through to QSL1," he said.
"To come so close this year with such young teams is a credit to our coaches and the players"
The NBL1 team played the Pirates in Mt Gravatt last week, with the women going own and the men securing a win.
The Simple Promo Co women had a thrilling game with many big moments, fearless shots and great plays from both teams.
Three point bombs from Lily Sarra and Jaylen Cooper, clutch free throws by Mia Loyd at the end of regular time to send it in to overtime, and the plus one plays of Ari Moorer made it one of the most entertaining games of the season.
In the end a three pointer by the Pirates' Stephanie Bairstow and a floater by Catherine MacGregor in the last minute of over time had the Pirates in front 99-96 with 23 seconds left.
The Roar had a chance to tie it up but the Pirates defended the three point line well to get the win.
The Plasmaide men had a solid win against the Pirates 86-63.
The Pirates had no answer to the wiles of Spencer Parker who finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.
The Pirates were competitive through the first quarter off the back of some vintage plays from Pirates veteran Brendan Teys.
The Roar pulled away in the second quarter and were never challenged.
This week the Roar hosts a double header of weekend home games as the Gold Coast Rollers play Friday night at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
The Logan Thunder will visit on Sunday in the last Round of NBL1 before the playoffs, with games at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
Both games will be played at the First National Real Estate Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre.
Go to https://www.trybooking.com/eventlist/eventListingURL?aid=113548 or go to the home page of the RedCity Roar website to get your tickets.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
