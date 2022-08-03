Redland City Bulletin

Bayside MPs pass blame on Wellcamp hotel quarantine "waste"

By Emily Lowe
August 3 2022 - 5:00am
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson blames Palaszczuk government for Wellcamp fail, but Labor MP Don Brown said his government should not have been forced to build it in the first place.

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says taxpayer money spent on the Wellcamp hotel Quarantine facility would have been better used to update Redland Hospital to support a health system in crisis.

