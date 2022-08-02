Redland City Bulletin

Redland bocce stars go international after Australian champs

By Emily Lowe
August 2 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland Bocce Centre players Kayla Sadlier, Kiara Sadlier, Chiara Tomasi, Ava Tomasi and Carlo Bunin.

Young Redland residents have taken their bocce skills to the national stage and will share their talent with the world at international championships this year.

