Young Redland residents have taken their bocce skills to the national stage and will share their talent with the world at international championships this year.
Redlands Bocce Centre players Chiara Tomasi, Ava Tomasi and Carlo Bunin were selected to represent Australia at two international competitions after top performances at the Junior Nationals at Woolongong in July.
The Tomasi sisters placed second in the doubles event and will play for Australia at the Danis Ravera Cup to be held in Monaco later this year.
The girls will be joined by Redlands Boccee Centre President Kerrie Reitano who was chosen to coach the Australian Junior team competing at the Denis Ravera.
Individually, Chiara Tomasi was runner up in the under 15s progressive and precision throw event, and Ava Tomasi was also second in the under 18s progressive and best and fairest.
Fellow Redlands player Carlo Bunin placed runner up in the under 23s singles and was selected to represent Australia at the international Junior Championship in France later this year,
Kayla Sadlier took part in competitive bocce for the first time and was the under 15s singled runner up
Bocce Australia National Sport Development Vinay Singh's said it was ecxciting to see more young people picking up the sport and going far.
"It is so good to see the young athletes taking up bocce and playing competitons and representing their club and state," he said.
"The junior competition was very competitive with the best of the talent throughout Australia playing under one roof.
"It was enjoyable to see such young athletes playing the sport with a good sportsperson's spirit."
He said there was more potential for the sport to grow in years to come as it grew in popularity.
"Through junior participation, the hopes are set and it gives an opportunity for the young kids to explore the sport," Mr Singh said.
"It's a matter of time and effort and I believe if the kids are exposed to the sport of bocce, they'll love the sport."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
