CAPALABA lovebirds Ron and Lisa Eady are celebrating 50 years of marriage some 16,000 kilometres from where they tied the knot.
The pair married in Colchester, England on July 29, 1972, but moved to Brisbane less than a month later due to the cost of housing and limited employment opportunities in the UK.
Advertisement
Ron started work in the printing industry as a typesetter on August 21, just a few days after the couple touched down in their new homeland.
He remained in the industry for his entire working life, with Lisa joining him after taking up a job as a proof reader in the same business while their two kids finished high school.
They worked together for the remainder of their careers until settling into retirement in recent years.
Son Tim Eady, who is president of Redland City Football Club, said the pair rented in Brisbane for a while before buying their first home at Birkdale in 1975.
They remained in the suburb for 13 years, moving to Capalaba in 1988 where they remain in the same family home to this day.
"Lisa can often be found helping out at Hilliard State School, where her granddaughter attends and her daughter is the president of the P&C," Tim Eady said.
"Ron likes his football and can often be seen down watching the local Capalaba Bulldogs senior teams or down at Redland Bay watching teams from Redland City FC, including his grandson's U16 team."
Family members Sam, Tim, Jen, Laina, Noah and Sienna were sending their love to the couple on their anniversary.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.