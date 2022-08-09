Create an enviable lifestyle

Property details:
Raby Bay
This magnificent Raby Bay home has the perfect position, outlook and so much potential.
Sprawling over a 1349 square metre corner block and set in the highly sought-after precinct, this home has a commanding street presence and a north/easterly aspect overlooking a wide basin of water.
In its original condition, this solid home has great bones and with some modernising could be a real showpiece spanning over two levels with a suspended concrete slab and terracotta tiled roof creating an immediate impression.
Offering multiple living and entertaining spaces, this light filled residence with its generous proportions was designed to maximise its location and the Bayside's beautiful weather.
Capturing sweeping water views from nearly every room, the home also has a wide, welcoming entry with soaring ceiling and split staircase to the upper level.
Numerous expansive living and dining spaces include a sunken formal lounge, separate dining and casual meals area with curved glass wall overlooking the outdoor entertaining area and private back yard to the canal beyond.
High ceilings feature throughout with decorative plaster cornices and centre pieces, a painted feature ceiling to the family/media room, a brick fireplace and built-in wet bar.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
