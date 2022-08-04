Redland City Bulletin

House prices in Greater Brisbane have fallen for the first time since 2020

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
House prices in Greater Brisbane have fallen for the first time since 2020, with media prices in the Redlands region dropping by 1.4 per cent in July.

House prices in Greater Brisbane have fallen for the first time in two years, dropping 0.8 per cent in July while nationally, prices have fallen at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis.

