Three generations of a Capalaba pharmaceutical business are working to green up the Redlands, with new methods to make their 35 year business processes more sustainable.
Tripak Pharmaceuticals was founded by Athol Bates in 1988 as a contract manufacturer and started out making products like sunscreen.
It has since moved into the health and wellness sectors and specialises in powders, liquids, oils, creams, and filling products into sachets, bottles and tubes.
In the late 1990s, Athol's son Peter Bates came to help his family with the company, but found a passion for the business and became its owner on 2007.
Since his appointment, Mr Bates has grown his father's business from a local south-east business to cater to clients across the east coast of Australia and brands across the globe.
The latest part of their plan is to improve its environmental sustainability, adding a 40kw solar system to it's manufacturing facility in Capalaba.
Mr Bates said investing in the future of the environment was an important step in the future of the business and was part of a five year plan to become a leader in energy reduction.
"Investing in the future of the environment is an important step in becoming an employer of choice and an ambassador for mother nature," he said.
The Bates family legacy will continue, as Mr Bates' daughter Claire Bates finishes her masters degree this year.
Peter is preparing to pass the torch to his daughter but implementing a business plan to grow the footprint of Tripak interstate which she will play a big part in.
