HEAVY hitting Big Bash League veteran Jordan Silk is one of several domestic pros due to turn out for Redlands Tigers in Queensland Cricket's inaugural T20 Max competition.
The club has also secured the services of well-travelled fast bowler Josh Lalor, South Australian quick Spencer Johnson and all-rounder Mitch Owen for the three-week competition starting on August 17.
Australian star Marnus Labuschagne and state contracted players Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Pierson and James Bazley are also expected to appear in the star-studded 16-man Tigers outfit.
The Brisbane Heat will keep contract spots open on its 2022/23 BBL roster to provide opportunities for local players who impress to potentially join the club ahead of the new season.
Tigers will host Toombul on August 20 at 12pm before welcoming cross-town rivals Wynnum-Manly the following Saturday at 1.30pm. Admission to all matches is free.
Redlands Tigers president Sean Lloyd said he had been pinching himself over the squad the club had put together for the tournament.
"We're incredibly fortunate to have our home-grown super stars in Labuschagne, Pierson, Heazlett and Bazley on any normal day, now throw into that mix Silk, Lalor, Johnson and Owen and we have a Redlands Tigers super force," he said.
Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said the T20 Max competition gave local players and clubs the chance to impress going into the BBL and domestic cricket seasons.
"It is designed to strengthen the pathway to the BBL for aspiring players and provide a high quality T20 opportunity for current BBL players," he said.
"The Brisbane Heat is encouraging this pathway by ensuring some 2022/23 contracts remain available until after the conclusion of the KFC T20 Max series."
Finals will be played at the newly-refurbished Allan Border Field on September 3 and 4.
Redlands Tigers T20 Max squad:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
