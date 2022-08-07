The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has confirmed another weather phenomenon will likely contribute to further rainfall and a greater risk of flooding on Australia's east coast.
The phenomenon is known as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) which is brought about by a change in temperature patterns in the tropical western and eastern Indian Ocean.
Advertisement
Constant warm seas off the north coast of Western Australia have swung the IOD index into a negative phase.
A negative IOD typically increases the chance of winter and spring rainfall over much of eastern Australia, along with unusually warmer days in northern Australia.
Head of long-range forecasting at the Bureau of Meteorology Dr Andrew Watkins said the Bureau was forecasting above average rainfall for eastern Australia over the coming months.
"The rainfall outlook for the coming three months is for wetter than normal conditions across much of the eastern two thirds of Australia," he said.
The BOM has also indicated there was a 50 per cent chance La Nina could re-form later in the year which would also increase rainfall across much of eastern Australia.
Eastern Australia has already endured two La Nina events over the past two years, with South East Queensland copping multiple intense weather systems since February which have led to flooding and record rainfall.
Dr Watkins said with already wet landscapes, these rain-bearing climate drivers would bring about a greater risk of flooding.
"At the moment we have wet soils, full rivers and full dams and a wet outlook for the eastern two thirds of Australia which means the flood risk remains elevated for Eastern Australia."
The negative IOD is expected to last through to November.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.