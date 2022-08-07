Read about the amazing people, places and lifestyle of the coastal Redlands and Manly/Wynnum regions.
Winter Straddie Arts Trail
Public response to a Stradbroke Island arts initiative has been beyond organisers' expectations, drawing in more than 50 artists determined to come back from COVID-19 impact.
The Winter Straddie Arts Trail will be held by Island Artists and Makers (IAM) across the island community from August 12-21.
Creative director Cath Carroll said the arts trail is the result of the island community's "state of flux" caused by COVID and recent extreme weather.
"We started this from COVID, as a community we are now getting back on our feet.
"We're taking the initiative and giving back by rebuilding the arts and tourism industry that got hit pretty hard," Cath said.
The trail features open studios, pop-up retail and gallery spaces, workshops and events highlighting the beauty of the island and its creatives while supporting local businesses.
IAM Organisations involved include Salt Water Murris, Goompi Give and Grow, The Point Lookout Markets, NSI Museum and NSI Pottery Club.......
