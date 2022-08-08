Roar take women's QSL2 premiership as NBL1 wraps up

In a huge weekend of basketball for RedCity, the women's Queensland State League 2 team had the South West Metro Pirates walking to plank and were crowned premiers on Saturday as the Roar's NBL1 seasons also came to a close.
Coach Helen Rameka had prepared her team well for the challenge at Mount Gravatt, and their defence was the key to their title winning game over the Pirates.
The Roar were able to edge in front early in the game and despite some nervous moments when the Pirates made runs.
The girls were able to get defensive to and make some critical baskets.
Jane Morrell and Keely Belford were fearless and led the way with some clutch shooting at key moments in the game.
Veterans Cassie Dover and Carrie Mill provided a presence and a resolve that others followed to secure the win 59-48.
The night before, First National Real Estate Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre lit up for another match up against the Rollers in an incredible comeback for the women and a tough night for the men.
The Simple Promo Co women trailed 21-14 at the end of the first quarter but came back to win 88-74.
A three point bomb by Jaylen Cooper at the end of the first half inspired a comeback late in the third quarter capped by another buzzer beater by Myka Arthur to put the girls up 66-56 going into the last.
Ariana Moorer and Mia Loyd dominated the fight back both finished with double doubles.
The Plasmaide men went down to the Rollers 82 - 120, which put the opposition on top of the ladder heading into the playoffs.
On Sunday the teams faced Logan Thunder, at home again in hard fought games against one of the league's fiercest competitors.
The Logan women's team came into the "Den" undefeated and are favourites to win the title.
The game was spectacle of three point shooting and fast paced transition basketball as play swayed back and forth between the two teams.
A three point dagger from Logan's Chevannah Paalvast gave Logan a 79-75 lead followed by a driving layup by Myka Arthur in last few second still gave the Roar a chance 79-77.
They needed to foul and hope Logan would miss, but a strategic move from Paalvast meant Logan was able to keep their perfect record heading into the playoffs
The Roar had great contributions from Georgia Smith and Lily Sarra to nearly cause the upset of the season!
In the men's game the Plasmaide men struggled to contain the sharp shooting trio from Logan of Jeremy Kendle, Rasmus Bach and Boston Mazlin and the Mitch Young hook shot in the paint.
The Thunder jumped out to an early lead.
The Roar persisted with the battle and a run late in the fourth off the back of a couple of breakaway dunks by Spencer Parker had the score at 79 - 74 with less than a minute to play.
A Boston Mazlin three and another Mitch Young hook shot secured the win for Logan who need to win this game to stay in the playoffs.
With both teams missing out on finals, last weekend's games were the last for the 2022 season, which has been one of the club's best yet.
During the season, fans smashed attendance records for the First National Real Estate Cleveland "Den", and beat it once more for the final game of the season with 829 people.
Both RedCity Roar NBL1 teams finished 14th on their respective NBL1 North ladders but are looking to improve on this in the next season.
Preparations have already begun for season 2023. If anyone would like to come on board please email gm@redcityroar.com.au
