A Wellington Point pet stylist has pulled off a rare feat in the dog grooming world with back to back best in groups and a best in show against some of Australia's best groomers.
Monique Finch of Show Stoppers Dog Grooming Salon adds some top accolades to her collection of rosettes after taking home two best in shows, two first places and best in group one at the Pup Cup Dog grooming Competition 2022 in Coffs Harbour.
Ms Finch said she was excited to come away with the wins after competing with a breed of dog she had little experience with in 16 years of dog grooming.
"I had two of the four dogs that I groomed in the best in show lineup, which is very impressive for pet grooming," Ms Finch said.
"I got first place and best in group in the gun dog class with an American Cocker Spaniel and got put up for best in show.
"That one was a really good one because it's not a breed that I normally do so I stepped out of my comfort zone and pushed myself to do something new.
"On that same day I won first, best in group and best in show with my Kerry blue terrier.
"That's the breed I specialise in so I was pretty quietly confident that I was going to win that, but it always depends on how the other groomers do and what the judges like on the day."
She also won second in masters poodle with a miniature poodle.
The result for Ms Finch is the second best in show in just two month, a top achievement for any dog groomer.
"Not many people win a Best in Show some goomers groom their whole careers and never get one, so it's a pretty big deal," she said.
Ms Finch has groomed competitively for the last 10 years, and in 2020 she competed on the Channel 7 series Pitch Perfect with her sister, Tash.
She said she loved grooming because of the instant transformations she could create.
There's not many jobs that you have where you can you start the job and finish it and there's just this beautiful transformation in front of your eyes."
"The before and afters, no matter what breed of dog it is, it's just this instant gratification when you can make a dog look super cute, clean and nice is the best part of the job."
She said there would be no slowing down as she prepared to compete in another competition in October.
"My sister and I will both be competing in October and we'll be doing a dog each, she'll do a bull terrier and I'll do a poodle," Ms Finch said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
