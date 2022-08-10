Redland City Bulletin

Redlands businesses encouraged to register interest in free export training program

Updated August 10 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 9:00pm
Redland City Council is urging local businesses to register their interest online in a free export training course. File image

Local businesses considering exporting are urged to register their interest for a free two-day training program in October.

Local News

