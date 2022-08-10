Local businesses considering exporting are urged to register their interest for a free two-day training program in October.
Redland City Council is calling on local businesses to take up the chance to gain practical knowledge from industry experts and the Export Council of Australia during the event.
Advertisement
Mayor Karen Williams said taking the next step towards selling goods or services into overseas markets could be an exciting and challenging experience.
"There are wonderful opportunities for growing a profitable business through exporting, but it can also be complex and confusing," she said.
"This comprehensive two-day in-person training program will give our new export businesses insights into crucial topics for managing a successful export business.
"This includes selecting and understanding your export market, international marketing, supply chain financing and payment systems, protecting your intellectual property and setting the right price."
Redland City Council is partnering with the Export Council of Australia for the free two day-program which has been provisionally set down for October 6 and 7.
"Confirmation of the two-day training will depend on the expression of interest from our business community," Cr Williams said.
"Redlands Coast businesses already export an estimated $2.2 billion in products and services annually, including manufacturing exports of $765 million.
"There has also been major export growth in local transport and warehousing and education and training sectors in the past five years.
"I encourage local businesses planning on joining this local export effort not to miss this valuable training opportunity."
To learn more and register your interest in the training program, visit redland.qld.gov.au.
Registrations are available at eventbrite.com.au under the Redland City Council page.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.